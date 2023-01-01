Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Upton

Upton restaurants
Upton restaurants that serve sundaes

118 Main Street Kitchen & Spirits image

 

118 Main Street Kitchen & Spirits

118 Main Street, West Upton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brownie Sundae$9.50
More about 118 Main Street Kitchen & Spirits
Item pic

 

BVT - Three Seasons - Open to staff only

65 Pleasant Street, Upton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brownie Sundae$4.00
house-made brownie topped with chocolate or vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Ice cream sundae$3.50
vanilla ice cream with chocolate or
caramel sauce, chantilly cream and a cherry
More about BVT - Three Seasons - Open to staff only

