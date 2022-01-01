Go
Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar

Modern American Cuisine Redefined:
Fresh twist on everyday eats!

51 East Gay St

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

Shroom Burger$14.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, roasted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onions,
stilton blue cheese spread, brioche bun
Bacon Dream$16.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, bacon jam, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, spicy bbq, onion ring, brioche bun
Onion Rings$2.50
Uptown Sauce$0.50
Nuggs$15.00
The Nuggs$15.00
1 pound of buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, side of uptown sauce
Uptown Burger$13.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, shaved onion, house pickles, american cheese, uptown sauce, brioche bun
Chicken Sando$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, crystal hot sauce honey drizzle, uptown sauce, house pickle, brioche bun
Impossible$16.00
Impossible burger, roasted mushrooms, uptown sauce, arugula, brioche bun
Bacon Dream$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

51 East Gay St

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
