Uptown Cafe Louisville
Come in and enjoy!
1624 Bardstown Rd.
Popular Items
Location
1624 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Hideaway Saloon
Find it, you'll like it!
Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Noche Mexican BBQ
Call 502-467-8015 or order online for curbside!
Wild Ginger
Come in and enjoy!