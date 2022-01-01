Go
Uptown Cafe Louisville

1624 Bardstown Rd.

Popular Items

Empress Carlotta$9.00
Chocolate genoise filled with chantilly cream, mocha buttercream and toasted almonds.
House Salad$8.00
Romaine, shredded carrots, red cabbage, red onions, black olives, slivered almonds with choice of dressing.
Black Bean Cakes$9.00
With tart cherries and almonds on flash fried spinach topped with chipotle mayonnaise.
Pork and Shitake Wontons$9.00
Ground pork and shitake mushroom wontons with a five-spice dipping sauce.
Fusilli with Bay Scallops or Shrimp$18.00
With tomatoes in a basil cream sauce.
Grilled Salmon$24.00
Wasabi soy, steamed spinach, pickled ginger, black sesame seed over jasmine rice.
Linguini with Sesame Chicken and Broccoli$17.00
Sesame chicken with broccoli in a lemon cream sauce.
Shrimp Bisque$7.00
Uptown Burger$15.00
Dressed on an English muffin with your choice of pepperjack, cheddar, smoked gouda, blue, Swiss, or American cheese served with pickapeppa mayonnaise and house made chips.
Location

1624 Bardstown Rd.

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
