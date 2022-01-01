Go
Uptown Cafe image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Uptown Cafe

Open today 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

110 N Magnolia St

Elmwood, IL 61529

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

110 N Magnolia St, Elmwood IL 61529

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Farmington Pizza Co

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Farmington Moose Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

COFFEE CAN

No reviews yet

COFFEE CAN is a unique destination, serving up the best in coffee, tea, specialty drinks, sandwiches, salads and so much more.

Pizza 150

No reviews yet

Now it’s easier than ever to snag your Pizza 150 favorites to enjoy at home! Our online menu features all of your favorites, from pizza to salads, burgers to fries, Italian beef sandwiches to onion rings and so much more. Check out our selection and take home some delicious food today!

Uptown Cafe

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston