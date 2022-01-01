Go
Toast

Uptown Market

Shop our selection of AT HOME MEAL SOLUTIONS of Family Style Prepared Meals

4465 Connecticut Ave NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brisket First Cut$13.99
Average weight 6-8 lbs. Lean brisket (raw).
Alton Flatbread
A Spanish flatbread topped with roasted eggplant, peppers, onions, olives, and cheese. Made with artisan dough in our hearthstone oven.
Salmon & Shrimp Cannelloni$37.00
Serves 4.
Salmon and shrimp stuffed cannelloni topped with béchamel and shrimp bisque cream sauce.
Beef Bourguignon$44.95
Serves 4.
Made with certified Angus beef short ribs, brisket, chuck roast, red wine, onions and carrots. Slowly braised until tender. Crowd satisfying French style comfort food! Serves 4.
Butchers Steak Salad
Serves 2-4.
Green leaf lettuce topped with sliced hanger steak, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, boiled egg, radish, parmesan reggiano, with creamy horseradish dressing.
Boneless Leg Of Lamb$18.99
Boneless leg of lamb, Average weight 6-7 lbs. Feeds 6 to 7 people. Boned and tied.
Orange Arugula Salad
Serves 2-4.
Arugula topped with valencia orange, candied walnut, and honey vinaigrette.
Paella Marinera$39.00
Serves 2.
Traditional seafood paella made with monkfish, shrimp, calamari, clams & mussels.
Crab Cake Dinner$69.99
Four 7 ounce jumbo lump crab bombs broiled with herb butter. Serves 4.
Yuma Flatbread
A Spanish flatbread topped with roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, and truffle oil. Made with artisan dough in our hearthstone oven.
See full menu

Location

4465 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bread Furst

No reviews yet

Bread Furst opened in May, 2014, a neighborhood bakery in the upper northwest neighborhood called Van Ness/Forest Hills. It makes and sells traditional breads and pastries, original and specialty foods.

Uptown Market Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Restaurant at Uptown Market is back with a new dinner menu featuring casual Spanish tapas, small plates, fresh squeezed margaritas, and house made sangria. Enjoy a breezy, casual Spanish experience on our patio or in our dining room. Uptown is the perfect spot to unwind after work or on the weekend with perfectly cooked garlic shrimp, rustic country bread with fresh tomato, roasted peppers, eggplant and a fresh, house made glass of sangria - frozen or on the rocks. Dinner is seated, reservations encouraged.

Sfoglina

No reviews yet

Open for Same Day Pickup Wednesday through Friday 12:30PM-8:30PM.
Saturday through Sunday 12:30PM-9PM.

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston