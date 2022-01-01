Uptown Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
838 Westwood Boulevard
Location
838 Westwood Boulevard
Price UT
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Juniper Pizza Cafe
Handcrafted Artisan Pizza, Paninis, Salads and More! Excited to serve Carbon County, located in historic downtown Price, Utah.
Ponderosa Grill
Fries included with all burgers and sandwiches.