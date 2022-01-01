Go
Uptown Sushi

SUSHI

1131 Uptown Park Blvd, Ste 14 • $$$

Avg 4.4 (729 reviews)

Popular Items

EDAMAME$5.00
Steamed edamame bean.
7 1/2 ROLL$15.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, avocado, tempura fried and topped with pepper paste, eel sauce and Japanese mayo.
FRESH SALMON-SU$3.15
SIDE SALAD$7.00
crisp field greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese, wonton chips with miso dressing.
BELLY SALMON-SU$3.50
CHICKEN GYOZA$8.00
pan fried chicken dumplings.
T-SALMON$4.75
chili oil, truffle salt, crushed garlic chips and green onion.
TATA$15.00
spicy yellowtail, tuna fresh salmon mixed, topped with seared white fish, masago, green onions and miso citrus sauce.
SHAGGY DOG$13.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with kani kama and spicy mayo.
MILLENIUM$14.00
spicy tuna, topped with peppercorn tuna, avocado, ponzu sauce and sesame oil.
Location

1131 Uptown Park Blvd, Ste 14

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
