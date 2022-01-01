Go
Uptown Tavern image
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Uptown Tavern

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1642 Reviews

$$

1236 University Ave

San Diego, CA 92103

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1236 University Ave, San Diego CA 92103

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

insideOUT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barrel & Board

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

S A L A D to - go - go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baja Betty's

No reviews yet

ALL takeout alcohol (*except kits*) MUST include a food purchase, in compliance with California state law.

Uptown Tavern

orange star4.3 • 1642 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston