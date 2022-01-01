American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Uptown Tavern
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
1642 Reviews
$$
1236 University Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1236 University Ave, San Diego CA 92103
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
insideOUT
Come in and enjoy!
Barrel & Board
Come in and enjoy!
S A L A D to - go - go
Come in and enjoy!
Baja Betty's
ALL takeout alcohol (*except kits*) MUST include a food purchase, in compliance with California state law.