Go
Toast

The Yolk - Uptown

We pride ourselves on excellent guest service and great food. It is our firm belief that farm fresh ingredients are better in quality and truly enhance the food we serve. We are a family-owned, chef-driven breakfast restaurant using only the highest quality ingredients.

224 E 7th st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Biscuit$2.50
WWIII$13.00
Belgian Pecan Waffle with Wings (Seasoned or Buffalo)
Apple Butter Quart size$8.00
See full menu

Location

224 E 7th st

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prohibition

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Essex Bar & Bistro

No reviews yet

Modern Global Cuisine

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

The Bella Ciao

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston