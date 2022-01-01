The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market
Upscale American/Italian-Fusion dining. Get dinner and market items, and wine delivered to you!
640 S 50th St
Popular Items
Location
640 S 50th St
West Des Moines IA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Banana Leaf
Come in and enjoy!
Smash Park
Missing us? We miss you too! Order here for Contactless Curbside Pickup!
Dino's Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Wasabi
Come in and enjoy!