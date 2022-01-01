Go
Toast

The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market

Upscale American/Italian-Fusion dining. Get dinner and market items, and wine delivered to you!

640 S 50th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pecan Crusted Chicken$14.00
Pecan Crusted Chicken Breast/ Mixed Greens/ Egg/ Cucumber/ Tomato
Chicken Rigatoni$16.00
Grilled Chicken/ Caramelized Onions/ Roasted Mushrooms/ Marsala Wine Cream Sauce
Margherita Pizza$13.00
Mozzarella/ Basil/ Tomato/ Olive Oil/ Pesto
Cellar Grilled Salmon$16.00
Grilled Salmon/ Mixed Greens/ Napa Cabbage/ Pickled Red Onion/ Grape Tomatoes/ Diced Apple/ Toasted Pumpkin Seeds/ Sherry Vinaigrette/ Queso Fresco
Classic Burger$13.00
1/2 lb. Fresh Creekstone Patty/ Tomato/ Pickle/ American Cheese/ Shaved Onion/ Toasted Bun
Salmon BLT$15.00
Grilled Salmon/ Applewood Smoked Bacon/ Lettuce/ Tomato/ Garlic Aioli/ Italian Bread
Cellar Philly$15.00
Grilled and Sliced Steak/ Sauteed Peppers/ Onion/ Chipotle Mayo/ Havarti Cheese/ Hoagie Roll
Chicken Jalapeno Pasta$17.00
Pulled Chicken/ Jalapeno Fettuccine/ Jalapeno Cream Sauce
Cavatelli$17.00
Italian Sausage/ Cavatelli Pasta/ Red Sauce/ Mozzarella
Chicken Brussels$18.00
Grilled Chicken Breast/ Sauteed Brussel Sprouts/ Bacon/ Tomato/ Dijon Hollandaise/ Served over Rice
See full menu

Location

640 S 50th St

West Des Moines IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Banana Leaf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smash Park

No reviews yet

Missing us? We miss you too! Order here for Contactless Curbside Pickup!

Dino's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wasabi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston