Go
Toast

Urban American Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

14008 Memorial Drive • $$

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)

Popular Items

California Chicken$11.95
Grilled chicken breast served on a brioche bun with pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle mayonnaise
Urban Salad$10.95
Baby spinach, shaved red onion, homemade candied pecans, crumbled goat cheese, grape tomatoes, warm bacon vinaigrette
Herb Crusted Salmon$18.95
Served with a saffron cream sauce; choose two sides
Build Your Own Meal$45.00
The Classic$9.95
Our homemade patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and dijonnaise
Homemade Meatloaf$15.95
topped with gravy; choose two sides
Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad$14.95
Arugula, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette
Salmon Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, pan seared salmon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and goat cheese tossed in our champagne vinaigrette
Baja Shrimp Tacos$11.95
Crispy or grilled, cabbage, chipotle lime mayonnaise, avocado; served with homemade french fries
Pecan Crusted Chicken$17.95
Served with a warm beurre blanc sauce served with a choice of two sides
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14008 Memorial Drive

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Impero Italiano

No reviews yet

Pizzeria Ristorante Trattoria

The Hangout

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Tios

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ninfa's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston