Urban Beets

Plant-Based & Cool Vibes...

3077 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 120

Popular Items

Classic Burger$12.00
*Burger, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Cheese, Lettuce, Russian Dressing on a Pretzel bun
Burger- Beet, Black Bean, Chia, Flax, Rice, Sunflower, Oat, & Spices
Street Tacos$11.00
3 Corn Shells, Blackened Cauliflower, Avocado, Slaw, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Radish, Cilantro Drizzle
Mango Lassi$7.25
Mango, Banana, Turmeric, Agave, Lime, Ginger, Coconut Mylk
Waldorf$10.75
Chickpea Salad with Celery, Grapes, Apple, Onion, Walnut, Spice, & Basil Mayo on Sprouted grain
B.L.T. Burger$12.00
*Burger, Coconut Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce & Mayo on a Pretzel bun
Burger- Beet, Black Bean, Chia, Flax, Rice, Sunflower, Oat, & Spices
Basil Sweet Potato Melt$11.00
Roasted Sweet Potato with Basil Mayo, Provolone, Spinach and Red Onion on Toasted Wheatberry Bread
Beet Rueben$11.00
Roasted Spiced Beets, kraut, Cheese, Pickles, & Russian Dressing on Rye
Cauliflower Po'Boy$11.00
Blackened Cauliflower, Tomato, Lettuce, Remoulade served on a Roll
Sweet Bean Buddha Bowl$11.00
Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Red Pepper, Pumpkin Seed, Cabbage, Carrot, Rice & Spinach w/ Thai Peanut Dressing
Green Dream$6.75
Banana, Kale, Cashew, Ginger,
Maple, Vanilla
3077 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 120

Wauwatosa WI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
