Urban Brew & BBQ

We're a casual restaurant that serves a variety of made-from-scratch BBQ dishes, big and small. Our dishes are perfect for lunches, pints after work, or a bite before a Rays’ game. Come in and experience the only place in town serving craft beer with craft BBQ. URBAN Brew and BBQ is conveniently located in the Grand Central District of St. Petersburg, Florida.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

2601 Central Ave • $$

Avg 4 (152 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket
Our brisket is trimmed, seasoned and smoked to break the meat down to a tender, delicate dish.
Sweet BBQ$0.15
St.Louis Ribs
Tender smoked ribs neatly trimmed and
liberally doused with our house rub, a nice,
balanced blend with a little kick.
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
We use our in-house rub and pile them high!
Try them Loaded! Load ‘em up with Gouda cheese and crispy bacon crumbles.
Fried Chicken$16.25
Our award-winning recipe features fresh
chicken brined in our signature herb blend before it’s hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Includes a breast, leg, and thigh and your choice of one side.
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, and Parmesan cheese with bacon in a made-to-order skillet. It’s what we’re known for!
Cole Slaw$4.25
Pulled Chicken
Pulled Pork$4.80
Always pulled, never chopped. Our pulled
pork is meticulously trimmed and smoked to make it lean but still savory
Sweet Tea$2.50
Free Refills
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2601 Central Ave

St Petersburg FL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

