Urban Brew & BBQ
We're a casual restaurant that serves a variety of made-from-scratch BBQ dishes, big and small. Our dishes are perfect for lunches, pints after work, or a bite before a Rays’ game. Come in and experience the only place in town serving craft beer with craft BBQ. URBAN Brew and BBQ is conveniently located in the Grand Central District of St. Petersburg, Florida.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
2601 Central Ave • $$
Location
2601 Central Ave
St Petersburg FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
