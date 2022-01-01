Go
Toast
  • /
  • Phoenix
  • /
  • (Previous Account - Do not use) Urban Bricks

(Previous Account - Do not use) Urban Bricks

Come in and enjoy!

4750 South 48th St

No reviews yet

Location

4750 South 48th St

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Urban Bricks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dirty Dough

No reviews yet

Huge warm cookies where we focus on what goes into the dough.

Buffalo Spot

No reviews yet

Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!

Philly's on Priest

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston