Go
Toast

Urban Bricks

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

17603 La Cantera Pkwy • $

Avg 3.8 (2066 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

17603 La Cantera Pkwy

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southerleigh - Haute South

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge

No reviews yet

Thank you for being part of our Family!

Tiago's Cabo Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston