Go
Urban Cafe image
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Urban Cafe

Open today 11:30 AM - 7:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

180 Reviews

$

5500 troost ave

Kansas City, MO 64110

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

5500 troost ave, Kansas City MO 64110

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Gaels Public House & Sports

No reviews yet

Pizza 51

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Pizza 51 is a casual, family-friendly place, serving pizza, salads, sandwiches, and cold beer! Located in South Plaza, across the street from UMKC campus, we are a favorite for students and neighbors alike!

Earl's Premier

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eggtc.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urban Cafe

orange star4.9 • 180 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston