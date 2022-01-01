Go
OUR PHILOSOPHY
Urban Comforts Eatery is committed to bringing together fresh locally grown produce along with farm raised meats and wild caught seafood to create the freshest dishes in the area. Our Southern-inspired menu is prepared seasonally with the utmost love and respect providing all fresh ingredients in every dish. “Come as our guests” “Leave as our friends”

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

32 N 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.3 (471 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Cheesy Grits$5.00
Bang Bang Steak$28.00
Kids Grilled Cheese$5.00
Fried Chicken-N-Waffles$20.00
Arugula Salad
Side Grandmas Mac$5.00
Lava Cake$7.00
Crispy Catfish$20.00
Bang Bang Shrimp$10.00
Harvest Salad
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

32 N 3rd St

Zanesville OH

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
