Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

212 Country Club Park • $

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)

Popular Items

Local Mix Salad$10.50
Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and our house made honey mustard vinaigrette dressing served with a warm orange roll
The Cookhouse Wrap$10.99
Bacon,lettuce,tomatoes,avocado,smoked turkey,ham and honey mustard vinaigrette in wheat wrap.
White BBQ Sandwich$10.99
Grilled Chicken,House made white BBQ sauce,pepper jack cheese and Bacon.Served on a warm french roll.
Grilled Chicken Special$10.99
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad and a warm orange roll.
Pepper Patch Salad$10.50
Black beans,corn,red onions,tomatoes,pepperjack cheese, and our housemade jalapeno dressing served with a warm orange roll.
Berry Good Salad$10.50
Mixed Greens with seasonal berries,spiced pecans,tomatoes,feta and our house made citrus vinaigrette dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken,house made buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese on a white wrap.
BALT Sandwich$10.99
Applewood Bacon,Avacado,Lettuce and Tomatoes with Aioli on Toasted White bread.
Lime-Marinated Steak & Rice$12.95
Served with garden salad and a warm orange roll. Contains grilled onions and peppers.
Reg Bev$2.49
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

212 Country Club Park

Mountain Brook AL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

