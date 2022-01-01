Urban Cookhouse

Helen

No reviews yet

An homage to a childhood memory of Chef Rob McDaniel’s, of his grandmother cooking on her indoor grill. While steaks and other meat staples may be a primary part of our menu, the fresh vegetable offerings and non-traditional sides defy a specific classification.

This same technique is employed in a 1920’s era downtown Birmingham building, that is both refined and welcoming. It is the culmination of a lifetime of experience built on a very specific memory - meats and seafood being prepared over hardwood coals and smoke along side local and seasonal vegetables.

By continuing this cooking tradition in such a classic setting, Chef McDaniel and his wife, Emily, have created a place that is not just a celebration of their own memories, but a perfect place to create new ones.

