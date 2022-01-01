Go
Urban Cookhouse

Buy Local. Eat Urban.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1801 5th Ave N Alley • $$

Avg 4.6 (288 reviews)

Popular Items

Urban Cowboy Sandwich$12.00
Lime-marinated steak, caramelized onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, and aioli served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
Local Mix Salad$10.00
Applewood bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cheddar, and our honey mustard vinaigrette. We recommend adding grilled chicken. Served with a warm orange roll.
Grilled Chicken Special$9.50
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
Pepper Patch Salad$10.00
Black beans, corn, red onion, tomatoes, pepper jack, and our roasted jalapeño vinaigrette. We recommend adding lime-marinated steak. Served with a warm orange roll.
Berry Good Salad$10.00
Seasonal berries, tomatoes, spice pecans, feta, and our citrus vinaigrette. We recommend adding chicken salad. Served with a warm orange roll.
Turkey Crunch Sandwich$9.50
Smoked turkey with provolone, tomatoes, marinated slaw, and hot-sweet. mustard grilled on wheat bread. Served with one side.
White BBQ Sandwich$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade white BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, and bacon served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
Extra Side
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
Brown Sugar Brownie$2.00
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

1801 5th Ave N Alley

Birmingham AL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
