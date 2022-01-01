Go
Urban Cookhouse

Buy Local. Eat Urban.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

1920 29th Ave S • $$

Avg 4.6 (2026 reviews)

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Brownie$2.50
Lime Marinated Steak & Rice$12.00
Served with garden salad and a warm orange roll.
Local Mix Salad$10.00
Applewood bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cheddar, and our honey mustard vinaigrette. We recommend adding grilled chicken. Served with a warm orange roll.
BALT$10.00
Applewood bacon, avocado, lettuce, and tomatoes with aioli on toasted white bread. We recommend adding ham or smoked turkey. Served with one side.
Grilled Chicken Special$10.00
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
Extra Side
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
White BBQ Sandwich$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade white BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, and bacon served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
Urban Cowboy Sandwich$12.00
Lime-marinated steak, caramelized onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, and aioli served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
Berry Good Salad$10.00
Seasonal berries, tomatoes, spice pecans, feta, and our citrus vinaigrette. We recommend adding chicken salad. Served with a warm orange roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1920 29th Ave S

Birmingham AL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
