Urban Cookhouse

Whether you are a loyal customer, local farmer, landlord, or want to know more about career and investment opportunities, we truly appreciate your interest and support for our growing brand. At UC the commitment to “Buy Local, Eat Urban” extends beyond the quality ingredients we cook with every day. We are unwavering in our commitment to creating local value in every community through the way we serve our guests, the quality of life for our employees, and the manner in which we do business with suppliers and partners, big or small. Again, from our family to yours, thank you for making Urban Cookhouse the special company it is today. We look forward to serving you soon!
-Will Gillespie, President

SALADS • SANDWICHES

325 Bridge Street Suite 105 • $

Avg 4.8 (1870 reviews)

Popular Items

Lime-Marinated Steak & Rice$14.50
Served with garden salad and a warm orange roll. Contains grilled onions and peppers.
Grilled Chicken Special$13.00
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad and a warm orange roll.
White BBQ Sandwich$12.50
Grilled Chicken,House made white BBQ sauce,pepper jack cheese and Bacon.Served on a warm french roll.
The Cookhouse Wrap$11.75
Bacon,lettuce,tomatoes,avocado,smoked turkey,ham and honey mustard vinaigrette in wheat wrap.
Local Mix Salad$10.50
Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and our house made honey mustard vinaigrette dressing served with a warm orange roll
El Cubano$11.75
Grilled Ham,Chipotle braised pork,housemade pickles and provolone with mustard grilled on white bread.
Reg Bev$2.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.75
Grilled chicken,house made buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese on a white wrap.
Berry Good Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens with seasonal berries,spiced pecans,tomatoes,feta and our house made citrus vinaigrette dressing.
Urban Cowboy Sandwich$12.75
Lime Marinated Steak ,Caramelized onion and peppers and pepper jack cheese with Aioli on the french roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

325 Bridge Street Suite 105

Huntsville AL

Sunday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
