Go
Urban Cookhouse image
Salad
Sandwiches

Urban Cookhouse

Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

448 Reviews

$

250 Summit Blvd #102

Birmingham, AL 35243

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Berry Good Salad$10.00
Seasonal berries, tomatoes, spice pecans, feta, and our citrus vinaigrette. We recommend adding chicken salad. Served with a warm orange roll.
*Fork & Knife Meal$10.00
Extra Side
Lime Marinated Steak & Rice$12.00
Served with garden salad and a warm orange roll.
Urban Cowboy Sandwich$12.00
Lime-marinated steak, caramelized onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, and aioli served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
Local Mix Salad$10.00
Applewood bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cheddar, and our honey mustard vinaigrette. We recommend adding grilled chicken. Served with a warm orange roll.
Brown Sugar Brownie$2.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
White BBQ Sandwich$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade white BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, and bacon served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
Grilled Chicken Special$10.00
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham AL 35243

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Fig Tree Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0181

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Abhi Eatery and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Urban Cookhouse

orange star4.4 • 448 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston