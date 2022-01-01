Go
Urban Cookhouse

Popular Items

Extra Side
Turkey Crunch Sandwich$9.50
Smoked turkey with provolone, tomatoes, marinated slaw, and hot-sweet. mustard grilled on wheat bread. Served with one side.
Brown Sugar Brownie$2.00
Local Mix Salad$10.00
Applewood bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cheddar, and our honey mustard vinaigrette. We recommend adding grilled chicken. Served with a warm orange roll.
Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack, sharp cheddar, mozzarella with white BBQ sauce. Served with avocado, sour cream, and salsa.
Grilled Chicken Special$9.50
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
Urban Cowboy Sandwich$12.00
Lime-marinated steak, caramelized onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, and aioli served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
Lime Marinated Steak & Rice$12.00
Served with garden salad and a warm orange roll.
White BBQ Sandwich$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade white BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, and bacon served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.

Location

1490 Northbank Pkwy #110

Tuscaloosa AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
