Urban Cookhouse
Come in and enjoy!
1490 Northbank Pkwy #110
No reviews yet
Popular Items
|Extra Side
|Turkey Crunch Sandwich
|$9.50
Smoked turkey with provolone, tomatoes, marinated slaw, and hot-sweet. mustard grilled on wheat bread. Served with one side.
|Brown Sugar Brownie
|$2.00
|Local Mix Salad
|$10.00
Applewood bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cheddar, and our honey mustard vinaigrette. We recommend adding grilled chicken. Served with a warm orange roll.
|Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack, sharp cheddar, mozzarella with white BBQ sauce. Served with avocado, sour cream, and salsa.
|Grilled Chicken Special
|$9.50
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
|Urban Cowboy Sandwich
|$12.00
Lime-marinated steak, caramelized onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, and aioli served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
|Lime Marinated Steak & Rice
|$12.00
Served with garden salad and a warm orange roll.
|White BBQ Sandwich
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade white BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, and bacon served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
Location
1490 Northbank Pkwy #110
Tuscaloosa AL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
