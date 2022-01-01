the urban Farmhouse market & cafe

Go
Welcome to the urban Farmhouse market & café! We offer a menu of fresh, seasonal and locally sourced ingredients paired with a delicious selection of coffees, teas and freshly made smoothies and juices.

13872 Coalfield Commons Place

Popular Items

Farmhouse Pimento Grilled Cheese w/ Crispy Bacon$12.45
Back by popular demand! But with lots of crispy bacon - messy and delicious!
Bagel$2.25
Kettle boiled and made from scratch each day with unbleached unbromated flour, no fats or preservatives. From Cupertino's in the West End.
Farmhouse Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.45
Our Chicken Salad Recipe is from Grandma! We've created our Farmhouse twist by combining our oven roasted chicken breast with lots of crunchy celery, fresh parsley, Vegan Mayo and lots of tangy lemon!
Egg & Cabot Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Chives$7.45
Free range egg, delicious Cabot Vermont Cheddar and fresh chives on French style Campagne loaf.
Virginia Bacon & Cage-Free Egg$8.45
Pasture raised, cage-free and no hormones or antibiotics used - on Campagne loaf from The Flour Garden.
Tarragon Tuna Salad$12.45
The Farmhouse’s own tuna salad made with fresh tarragon, carrots, fresh Italian parsley and a wee dollop of Dijon and Greek Yogurt, served on Prairie Grain Bakery's 9-Grain bread.
Avocado Toast$7.95
Simple but delicious! Made in-house on a slice of 9-Grain toast.
Turkey w/ fresh Cilantro & Curry Yogurt Sauce$12.45
Sliced Turkey breast topped with fresh mixed greens and crunchy cucumbers with a light, low-fat curried yogurt spread with fresh cilantro on The Flour Gardens Campagne bread.
Lox & Cream Cheese w/ Fresh Dill$10.95
Kosher North Atlantic Salmon (no dyes or artificial preservatives), smoked with oak wood with all the fixing - cream cheese, fresh dill and chopped red onion, and those tart little capers on open-face Campagne loaf.
Veggie Sausage & Egg$8.45
Tasty, toasty sandwich with Veggie Sausage that tastes like the real thing!
*Veggie Sausage is not GF
13872 Coalfield Commons Place

Midlothian VA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
