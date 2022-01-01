Go
Toast

Urban Grill on Main

Casual, neighborhood restaurant open for lunch and dinner, Wednesdays through Sundays. Featuring Signature Sandwiches, Burgers, Entree Salads & nightly Dinner Features. Full Bar, Craft Beer & Wine.

6623 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Queen City Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Our house-smoked Chicken, pulled and served with Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions & Sweet Red Peppers., served on a Grilled Bun. Topped with sauce of choice. Served with Kettle Chips
Spicy Asian Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens, Chopped Kale, Marinated Purple Cabbage, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, toasted Sesame Seed, Fresno Pepper Rings, Chili Lime Cashews, tossed with Sesame Ginger Dressing.
Mac 'n Cheese$5.00
Ultimate Steak Burger$17.00
Our house-blend Wagyu Beef Burger toped with Grilled Cheddar Cheese, Grilled onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle. Served on a grilled bun with our Hand-cut Fries.
Main Street Salad$16.00
Mixed greens topped with Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese crumbles, Carrots & Avocado. Tossed with our House Vinaigrette. Photo shown with optional Mahi Cakes.
Handcut Fries$5.00
Smoked Turkey Wrap$17.00
House-smoked Turkey Breast with Pepper Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato & Serrano Aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Hand-cut Fries. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions to our wraps. You are able to ask one item held.
Beer-Battered Cod (Lent)$23.00
Beer-Battered 8 oz Cod Filet, Southwestern Potatoes, Urban Coleslaw, Lemon & House-made Tartar Sauce on the side.
Kids Mini-Cheese Burger$6.00
Mini- Burger with Cheese + Kettle Chips. Includes Cheddar Cheese, other burger toppings available. Thank you!
Couscous Salad w/ Grilled Vegetables$15.00
Pearl Couscous with Grilled Asparagus & Zucchini, Slivered Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sesame-Citrus Dressing. Top with choice of proteins, as listed. Some like to select a sauce for their protein. Unfortunately it is not possible to omit most ingredients in this already mixed salad. (May ask us to omit tomato or goat cheese)
See full menu

Location

6623 Main St

Newtown OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Newtown Village Tavern Pizza

No reviews yet

Long-Standing neighborhood gathering spot for locals, families and travelers alike to enjoy an inviting and comfortable atmosphere to enjoy small bites, pizza and your favorite beverages.

Growler Stop

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fifty West

No reviews yet

Fifty West Brewing Company presents the 50W Burger Bar located at 7605 Route 50 Cincinnati, OH.
Shakes, Burgers, Fries, Rootbeer, Beer, Family.

Big Ash Brewing

No reviews yet

Award winning craft beer in cans, howlers or growlers. Enjoy gourmet pizzas, salads, appetizers!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston