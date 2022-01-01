Urban Grill on Main

Pearl Couscous with Grilled Asparagus & Zucchini, Slivered Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sesame-Citrus Dressing. Top with choice of proteins, as listed. Some like to select a sauce for their protein. Unfortunately it is not possible to omit most ingredients in this already mixed salad. (May ask us to omit tomato or goat cheese)

