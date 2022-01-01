Go
Toast

Urban Growler Brewing Company

We are providing NO CONTACT curbside take out Wednesday-Sunday from 12pm-7pm.
Here's how it works:
Place all of your food and beer orders in your cart and pay. Once you arrive at the brewery, pull into a numbered stall and call 651-340-5793 and wait for us in your car. Our staff will be masked and gloved and place your order in your trunk or open window!
Note that gift cards arent available on this site, but you're encouraged to visit urbangrowlerbrewing.com to purchase either a physical or egiftcard!

2325 Endicott St #11

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crowler Golden Hammer$11.00
7% ABV l 60 IBU This well-balanced beer takes cues from IPA brewing techniques from all over the country: West Coast style hop bursting blends with an East Coast maltiness on top of a smooth, round pallet reminiscent of the new breed of IPAs popularized in the Northeast. The tropical hop profile includes notes of peach, guava, and tangerine and will get you in that spring mindset.
Urban Standard Burger$13.00
Pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato
(add Cheddar, Provolone, Swiss, or Bleu $1 | Bacon for $2)
Fish Fry!!$20.00
Fish Fry!
Crisp Fried and Panko crusted walleye creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce, pumpernickel rye bread and butter. Your choice of;
fries, tots, tortilla chips or additional coleslaw. You may also substitute soup or salad for an additional charge.
Happy Friday!
Butter Burger$14.00
Herb butter, double swiss cheese, bacon on a brioche bun
Vegan {BOWL}$11.00
Organic Arugula, wild rice, black beans, sweet potato, roasted corn, roasted red pepper, cashews, avocado, green goddess dressing
Crowler Cowbell$9.00
5.2% ABV | 20 IBU
Lighter, Crisp, Highly Drinkable. A “transitional beer” that may just lure the American light lager fans into the world of craft beer. Our cream ale is
light gold in color and low in bitterness; the specialty malt and flaked maize add complexity to this smooth thirst
quencher. A “lawnmower” beer that will leave you wanting more - No worries, just yell, “I need more Cowbell!”
Reuben$14.00
In house porter braised corned beef, house made sauerkraut, swiss, house made Russian sauce, and pumpernickel rye bread. Served w/ your choice of side.
Tart Cherry Porter Crowler$11.00
5.5% ABV | 20 IBU Made with Cherries from Hyline Orchard in Door County Wisconsin. Notes of chocolate with a hint of fruit tart. This is not your traditional porter, expect a little tartness in the finish.
BBQ Pork Sandwich$13.00
De-Lovely® Porter braised pork topped with BBQ sauce & coleslaw. Side of pickles & pickled onion
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles,
Cowbell® honey mustard, BBQ sauce all stacked on a brioche bun! Your choice of side .
See full menu

Location

2325 Endicott St #11

Saint Paul MN

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Can Can Wonderland

No reviews yet

Gourmet Knife and Fork Haute Dog Menu

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

No reviews yet

Onsite open 6:30am-8:30pm DAILY.
Takeout hour vary.
The Finnish Bistro is a cozy gathering place in the charming St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Whether inside or out on the spacious patio, you get the old world feeling of simpler times. We specialize in authentic cuisine from Finland. Don’t be surprised, though, when the menu features a culinary trip outside the boundaries of Finland. There is something for everyone! Come in and enjoy!
The Finnish Bistro applies a 3% service fee to every bill onsite, online, takeout, delivery, and catering.

Midway Cafe & Grill

No reviews yet

Online Ordering Available

The Naughty Greek University

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek Athenian Street Food. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston