Urban Gyro

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

2051 North Wixom Road

Wixom, MI 48393

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Lemon Rice$3.50
Classic Gyro$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Gyro Sauce
Cheeseburger$9.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Zippy Sauce
Detroiter Gyro$10.50
Grilled Onions, Feta Cheese, Lettuce and Gyro Sauce
Opa! Gyro$10.50
Saganaki Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ancho Mayo
Greek Salad$10.00
Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Beets, Olives and Pepperoncini
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

2051 North Wixom Road, Wixom MI 48393

Nearby restaurants

CAYA Smokehouse - Food Truck

C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill

With an all-star team of employees who have dedicated their lives to the Metro Detroit restaurant scene, C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill delivers the best BBQ in Southeast Michigan.

Coratti's On Main

Pita Way - Commerce Township

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else. Usually, when “fast” and “food” go together, that’s not a good thing. Bland flavors. Lots of fat and calories. So-so service. It’s the way most places do things, but that’s not the Pita Way way. Customize one of our delicious entrees, the Sandweech, Quesopita, Bowl or one of many Salads, just how you like it. Our commitment is to serve up fresh, flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food and provide friendly, fast, efficient service! Eat Fresher, Eat Better

