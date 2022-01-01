Go
Urban Hibachi image

Urban Hibachi

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

877 Reviews

$$

3120 S. Kirkman Road

Orlando, FL 32811

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm

Location

3120 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando FL 32811

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Agave Azul: Kirkman

No reviews yet

Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana brings a highly stylized restaurant with a fun, high-energy vibe and flavorful menu that embodies traditional and modern elements to Orlando and its surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated. Established 1998.

Antonio's House of Pizza

No reviews yet

Our pizza and sauces are made fresh daily, using only the best natural local ingredients. It’s all in the Crust!

Bloodhound Brew

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated. Scratch kitchen, 30 beers on tap, outdoor patio, regular live music and other events.

CFS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urban Hibachi

orange star3.8 • 877 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston