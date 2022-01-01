Urban Hibachi
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
877 Reviews
$$
3120 S. Kirkman Road
Orlando, FL 32811
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Location
3120 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando FL 32811
Nearby restaurants
Agave Azul: Kirkman
Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana brings a highly stylized restaurant with a fun, high-energy vibe and flavorful menu that embodies traditional and modern elements to Orlando and its surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated. Established 1998.
Antonio's House of Pizza
Our pizza and sauces are made fresh daily, using only the best natural local ingredients. It’s all in the Crust!
Bloodhound Brew
Family owned and operated. Scratch kitchen, 30 beers on tap, outdoor patio, regular live music and other events.
CFS
Come in and enjoy!