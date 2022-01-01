Go
Toast

Urban Hotdog Company

Founded in 2012 Urban Hotdog Company has been voted best hotdog, best fries, and top lunch spot by multiple local publications! We focus on delicious food and outstanding service!

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

10250 Cottonwood Park NW • $

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)

Popular Items

Other Chili$6.29
(classic chili dog) UHDC house made chili and onions
Plain & Simple Fries$2.99
Fried until golden brown, with just a sprinkling of salt.
Rosemary & Garlic Fries$3.39
Seasoned with fresh rosemary, and garlic salt.
Chicago$5.99
Dragged through the garden. A line of mustard, two tomato wedges, a pickle spear, neon green relish, onion, a sport pepper and celery salt.
Sweet Potato Fries$3.69
Thin cut and just a sprinkling of salt.
Starter$4.29
Your choice of mustard, ketchup, onion and relish
NYC$5.49
Spicy brown mustard, sauerkraut and onions
Bánh Mì$6.99
Pickled carrots & daikon radishes, red onion, cucumber, jalapeño, Sriracha mayo and cilantro on a poppy seed bun
Crafty$7.99
UHDC mac & cheese topped with chopped bacon
Crunchy Onion$6.29
Our fried ancho chile dusted onion strings with UHDC chipotle mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10250 Cottonwood Park NW

Albuquerque NM

Sunday10:50 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:50 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Rudy's Coors

Toltec Brewing

No reviews yet

Toltec Brewing is a craft brewery residing on the West Side of Albuquerque specializing in both craft beer, brewed by award winning Head Brewer Kaylynn Krosche, and locally sourced elevated brewery food.

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston