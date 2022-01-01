Go
Urban Ka-Re House

CURRY ON!

CURRY • TAPAS • NOODLES

3882 Fallon Road • $$

Avg 4 (527 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Karaage$8.49
Grilled Beef$13.99
Grilled beef, yakitori seasoning
Tonkatsu$12.99
Deep fried pork cutlet
Chicken Katsu$12.99
Katsu Sando$8.99
Pork Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread
Spam Musubi (2pc)$6.49
Chicken Katsu Sando$8.99
Chicken Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread
Grilled Chicken$12.99
Grilled chicken, yakitori seasoning
Chicken Karaage$12.99
Deep fried chicken nuggets
Unagi Donburi$13.99
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3882 Fallon Road

Dublin CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
