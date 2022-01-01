CUCINA sorella

Go
sorella means little sister in italian and that is just what we are to tracy borkum’s popular cucina urbana. we are a casual california – italian inspired eatery in the same place as memorable ‘hood favorite, kensington grill. experience sorella + enjoy delicious house made pasta, sicilian style pies, wine + spirits.

4055 Adams Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (856 reviews)

MARINE LAYER (2 servings)$18.00
vodka + cucumber + st. elderflower + lime
half baguette + garlic butter$6.00
parmesan cheese
small $1.75 / large $4
fresh pasta by the pound$8.00
CUCINA RED$26.00
Cabernet Merlot Blend | 2014 | Veneto, Italy
ITALIAN OLD FASHIONED (2 servings)$19.00
bourbon + dry curacao + carpano antica + orange bitters
creamy polenta$8.00
e.v.o.o + parmesan + chives
hanks root beer (4 pack)$9.00
kid spaghetti + tomato sauce + parmesan$10.00
roasted sea bass$28.00
charred cabbage + cauliflower puree + pepita golden raisin gremolata
4055 Adams Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Quality food at an affordable price. We are kid friendly, vegetarian/vegan friendly, and dog friendly and hope to be your home away from homes. Come visit us and see our newly expanded outdoor area!

Sake Bar With Amazing Japanese Style Tapas For You To Enjoy!

A San Diego cocktail lounge that pays tribute to the 1970's when Dad was bearded, strong, smoked Newports, quenched his thirst with lite beer (unabashedly) and viewed life through yellow-tinted lenses.

