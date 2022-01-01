Go
Urban Kitchen

Urban Kitchen is the contemporary dining scene and neighborhood restaurant featuring local and
seasonal New American Cuisine in a friendly and warm atmosphere. Join friends after skiing a long
day at Bridger Bowl or after work as you spend time in historical downtown Bozeman.

STEAKS

5 W Mendenhall Street • $$

Popular Items

Bang Bang Tuna$16.00
Seaweed salad, crisp wontons, sriracha aioli.
Not GF. Contains Soy.
Truffle Parm Fries$9.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts & Carrots$16.00
honey mustard, iconic hot sauce
Brick Chicken$32.00
roasted garlic mash, spiced broccolini, truffle oil, sage brown butter sauce
Salmon w/ Stir Fried Rice$32.00
veggies, teriyaki sauce
Bison Vodka Bolognese w/Radiatori Pasta$29.00
tomato sauce, cream, parmesan
BCG w/Truffle Parm Fries$17.00
signature bison patty, bacon, pepper jack cheese, guac, sriracha aioli
Hummus & Olive Tapenade$16.00
cured tomato, grilled bread
Wild Mushroom Truffle Risotto$15.00
parmesan, creme fraiche
Avocado Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons, avocado caesar dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5 W Mendenhall Street

Bozeman MT

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
