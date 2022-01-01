Urban Margarita
Come on in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
6685 W Beardsley Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6685 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale AZ
|Sunday
|9:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Haldi Glendale
It is a perfect place in town to taste the Indian foods established as one of the most popular entrant. Authentic Indian cuisines made with passion and attention to detail treat your taste buds well. Come in and enjoy!
Throne Brewing-Glendale
Come in and enjoy!
Costa Vida - Glendale
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.