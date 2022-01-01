Go
Toast

Urban MO's Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

308 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (3242 reviews)

Popular Items

FLAMING WRAP$14.95
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Hot Wings Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Romaine, Blue Cheese or Ranch. Tortilla
CHICKEN STRIPS (5)$13.75
5 perfectly fried crispy all white meat chicken strips. Served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauces.
BIG KAHUNA BURGER$14.50
Cheddar, Jack, Grilled Pineapple, Sautéed Mushrooms, Teriyaki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Thousand Island. Served on your choice of bun.
COBB SALAD$15.75
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles
EXTRA RANCH
STUFFED PARIS BURGER$15.50
BLEU CHEESE, GARLIC, FRESH BASIL STUFFED IN 1/2 LB BURGER, TOPPED WITH BACON, HOUSE MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO ON A BRIOCHE BUN
MO BURGER$14.25
Cheddar, Jack, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Thousand Island. Served on your choice of bun.
RANCH WRAP$14.95
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Tomato, Romaine, Ranch. Tortilla
EASY BURGER$12.25
Thousand Island, Lettuce, Tomato. Served on your choice of bun.
SIDE of ONION RINGS$4.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

308 University Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Better Buzz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

The Asian Bistro

No reviews yet

Jimmy Wong's Golden Dragon Asian Bistro is a San Diego classic recently remodeled for the 21st century. Although we've kept our famous sign, the food and interior are entirely updated, offering a classic Thai , Asian fusion inspired menu along with draft beers, wine, and desserts. Perhaps most importantly, we're open until 3 a.m. seven days a week! If you're looking for something more interesting than the usual fare late at night, look no further.

Tandoori Hut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston