Urban Pie is a Stone Fired New-Neapolitan Pizza Restaurant. We focus on pizza, salad, and wings.
For information about catering your next event call 319-260-2045 or email contact@urbanpiecf.com

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

200 State St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)

Popular Items

6 Wings$9.00
Our wings a perfectly smoked definitely a customer favorite.
Side Salad$5.00
Half the size of a regular salad great to add to a pizza or with some
wings. Romaine Lettuce topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons, & Shredded Cheese
10" Meat Mountain$15.00
House Blend Cheese, Marinara, Sausage,
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
10" BYO$10.00
10" Margherita$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Choose Spicy or Traditional Marinara,
Basil, Balsamic Drizzle
10" 1 Topping BYO$10.75
Sd Ranch$0.50
Small Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.00
10" Crab Rangoon$15.00
Base of Cream Cheese, Crab, & Garlic, topped with House Blend Cheese, Green Onion, Cruncy Wontons, & Sweet Chili Drizzle
10" Supreme$13.00
House Blend Cheese, Marinara, Pepperoni,
Sausage, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

200 State St

Cedar Falls IA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

