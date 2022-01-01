Urban Putt
Located in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission district, Urban Putt is the City’s first and only indoor miniature golf course. Urban Putt offers guests a fun, only-in-San Francisco experience with top-notch food and drinks, and a fantastical, high-tech 14-hole mini-golf course
1096 South Van Ness Ave
Location
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
