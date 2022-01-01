Go
URBAN SAILOR COFFEE

We are a specialty coffee shop that started out as a coffee bar built on a sidecar motorcycle! We've grown now to include both the mobile motorcycle coffee bar and a brick and mortar coffee shop in our hometown of Sugarhouse, UT.

1327 E. 2100 S. Suite 102

Popular Items

Flat White - 12oz$5.00
Americano - 12oz$4.00
Double shot of espresso with hot water
London Fog - 12 Oz$4.00
Drip Coffee - 12oz$3.00
Drip / Filter coffee made from a seasonal selection of single origin and blends
Cappuccino - 12oz$5.00
Double shot of espresso with frothed dairy or non-dairy milk
Cold Brew - 16oz$4.00
Cold brew made fresh weekly
Mocha - 12oz$5.50
Double shot of espresso with steamed dairy or non-dairy milk and Ghiradelli chocolate syrup
Latte - 12oz$5.00
Double shot of espresso with steamed dairy or non-dairy milk
Salt Lake City UT

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
