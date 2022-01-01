URBAN SAILOR COFFEE
We are a specialty coffee shop that started out as a coffee bar built on a sidecar motorcycle! We've grown now to include both the mobile motorcycle coffee bar and a brick and mortar coffee shop in our hometown of Sugarhouse, UT.
1327 E. 2100 S. Suite 102
Popular Items
Location
1327 E. 2100 S. Suite 102
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed)
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Mazza Middleeastern Cafe
Making authentic and fresh Lebanese food with love for over 20 years in Salt Lake City!
Finca
Come in and enjoy!
CASOT
Come in and enjoy!