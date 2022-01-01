Go
Main pic

Urban Sweets

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5903 Goldview Parkway, Unit 103

Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

5903 Goldview Parkway, Unit 103, Wesley Chapel FL 33544

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Bacon Boss HQ
orange starNo Reviews
5888 Grand Oro Lane #112 Zephyrhills/Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
New York New York Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1908
3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
KIng of The Coop
orange star4.4 • 113
27835 Wesley Chapel Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's
orange star4.2 • 1585
27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Urban Sweets

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston