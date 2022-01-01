Go
Urban Taco

A high energy eatery where you build your own tacos, burritos, bowls & quesadillas. You bet we also have craft beer and wine
!

11161 E SR70

Popular Items

BOWL$9.95
Build a bowl with choice of grain, beans, proteins, veggies, and fresh ingredients
BURRITO$9.45
Build your own grilled burrito - Fresh burritos made with large flour tortilla, your choice of ingredients, then hot pressed on our grill - perfecto!
URBAN TACO$3.95
Taco with Carnitas, shredded cheese, pico salsa, and urban guac sauce
NACHOS$8.95
Build your own nachos - made with house cut fried corn chips, melted queso, fresh made guacamole, sour cream, and topped with your choice of protein, beans, and other ingredients.
CHIPS & QUESO$4.90
Order of house cut fried corn tortilla chips and a side of creamy melted Queso Blanco
QUESADILLA$8.95
Build your own cheese quesadilla with choice of protein and ingredients
TACO$3.95
Build your own taco plus ingredients (limit 6) and sauce (limit 1)
SALAD$9.95
Fresh made salad bowl - lettuce as the base, plus choice of protein, ingredients, salsas, and dressing sauces
FRESH CHIPS$1.95
Order of fresh fried tortilla chips (does NOT include Queso, Salsa, or any other sides)
KICKIN SHRIMP TACO$3.95
Taco with fried Gulf shrimp topped with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and Urban Taco Kickin' Sauce
Location

11161 E SR70

Bradenton FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
