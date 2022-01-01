Go
Urban Tandoor

206 Harrison Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1198 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken 65 Biryani$16.00
Basmati rice layered with boneless spicy fried chicken marinated in ginger, lemon, & a selection of fresh spices
Samosa - 2 PCS$5.00
Triangular turnovers filled with a green pea & potato mixture then fried till crispy
Butter Naan$3.50
Indian flat bread
Paneer Tikka Masala$14.00
Homemade Indian cheese cooked with onion and bell peppers in a mild spiced sauce
Tandoori Roti$4.00
Flat wheat bread
Butter Chicken$14.00
Flavorful Chicken cooked in a mild buttery tomato sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.00
Boneless chicken cooked with onions & bell peppers in a mild spiced sauce
Samosa Chat$7.00
Samosa topped with chickpeas, garnished with Indian sauces & onions
Garlic Naan$4.00
Indian flat bread with fresh garlic
Chicken 65$10.00
Marinated chicken sautéed in a sweet & spicy sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet
Takeout

Location

206 Harrison Ave

HARRISON NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
