Urban Village Brewing Co.

Urban Village’s craft beer and brick oven pizza pairing concept is the result, with co-owner Dave Goldman, a home brewer and graduate of University of the Sciences Brewing certificate program. Urban Village is the realization of the goal to create a concept that is thoroughly unique in its provision of craft beer and natural fermented yeast dough pizza fired in brick ovens. The result is a neighborhood brewpub that meets the same excellent quality standards of service the guys are known for.

1001 N 2nd St,

Kids Chicken Fingers$6.00
Truffle Fries$10.00
parmesan, truffle oil, rosemary & garlic mayo
Mac & Cheese$10.00
creamy manchego & cheddar cheese sauce topped with
toasted brioche crumb
Fairmount$16.00
ree range chicken breast, thick cut bacon, avocado,basil pesto, brie & arugula dressed with balsamic vinaigrette on a
sesame seed brioche bun
Fried Chicken$16.00
topped with baby arugula, pickled onions, pepper jack cheese, pickles & spicy ranch on a brioche bun
Smoked Wings$14.00
served with house bleu cheese dressing
Penelope$19.00
house-made pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh
ricotta & basil pesto
Hand Cut Fries$7.00
Caesar$12.00
romaine hearts, pork lardons, pecorino & croutons
Bianca$15.00
white pie with mozzarella, parm, manchego, ricotta salata
& chili flakes
Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
