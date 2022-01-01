Go
Urban Wok

Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry: Fresh, Fast, & Flavorful! WOK YOUR WAY!

209 4th St E

Popular Items

Udon Noodles - V
Udon is a thick wheat flour noodle
Rice Noodles - GF, V
Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles
Yakisoba is a thin wheat flour noodle.
Boneless Wings - GF$0.75
Choose from 5 incredible Signature Wing Sauces!
Jasmine Rice - GF, V
White, long-grain variety of rice - GF
Brown Rice - GF, V
Brown whole-grain rice - GF
Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls - V$9.99
Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls and your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!
Garlic, Ginger Beef & Broccoli - GF$12.99
Brown rice, tender marinated steak with broccoli, carrots, purple cabbage, snow peas and crimini mushrooms! Stir fried in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce!
Served with Korean Gochujang Hot Sauce on the side!
GF Tamari
Traditional Bone In Wings
Choose from 5 incredible Signature Wing Sauces!
Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers$9.99
6 Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!
209 4th St E

Saint Paul MN

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
