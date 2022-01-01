Urbana restaurants you'll love

Urbana restaurants
Toast
  • Urbana

Urbana's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Urbana restaurants

Bunny's Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Bunny's Tavern

119 West Water Street, Urbana

Avg 4.6 (691 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Broadway Burger$8.25
Two 1/4 lb patties with choice of cheese on a brioche bun
10 Chicken Wings$9.95
Lightly breaded and deep fried
Buffalo Chicken$7.50
Two breaded chicken strips tossed in our house buffalo sauce and served with ranch dressing
More about Bunny's Tavern
Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage

300 S. Broadway Ave., Urbana

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Beef 8"$11.00
Thinly sliced bottom round beef, pepperoncini, banana peppers, cherry peppers, hoagie, au jus. Served with pickle spear.
Available ADD ONS
-Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar
-Mild or Hot Giardiniera
-MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE
Available ADD ONS
-Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar
-Mild or Hot Giardiniera
-MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE
The Baldarotta$17.00
Can't decide between a Porketta or a Sicilian sausage sandwich?

Then grab our namesake sandwich!
"The Baldarotta"
Mild Sicilian sausage, Porketta, salsa verde, Sicilian salsa, and provolone. Served with a pickle spear.
Don't even think about messing with this sandwich build, it's perfect the way it is! NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS, NO EXCEPTIONS!
Porketta$11.00
Italian Pork Roast, salsa verde, banana peppers, provolone, arugula served on housemade focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.
More about Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage
Hickory River Smokehouse image

 

Hickory River Smokehouse

1706 N. CUNNINGHAM AVE., URBANA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Pulled Pork Nachos$6.99
Layer of Tortilla Chips, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Ranch Beans, and Queso
Family Pack$35.99
Serves 4-6 People - Limit 2 Family Packs per order for Illinois locations
Bun$0.30
More about Hickory River Smokehouse
Restaurant banner

 

Tenko Tea - Champaign

700 S Gregory St Ste D Street Address Line2, Urbana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hojicha Milk Tea$5.00
Strawberry Slush$5.50
Jasmine Green Milk Tea$5.00
More about Tenko Tea - Champaign
Banner pic

 

Home Grown

2600 S Stonecreek Blvd, Urbana

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Home Grown

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Urbana

Mac And Cheese

More near Urbana to explore

More popular cities to explore

Champaign

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
