Urbana restaurants you'll love

More about Bunny's Tavern
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Bunny's Tavern
119 West Water Street, Urbana
|Popular items
|Broadway Burger
|$8.25
Two 1/4 lb patties with choice of cheese on a brioche bun
|10 Chicken Wings
|$9.95
Lightly breaded and deep fried
|Buffalo Chicken
|$7.50
Two breaded chicken strips tossed in our house buffalo sauce and served with ranch dressing
More about Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage
300 S. Broadway Ave., Urbana
|Popular items
|Italian Beef 8"
|$11.00
Thinly sliced bottom round beef, pepperoncini, banana peppers, cherry peppers, hoagie, au jus. Served with pickle spear.
Available ADD ONS
-Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar
-Mild or Hot Giardiniera
-MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE
|The Baldarotta
|$17.00
Can't decide between a Porketta or a Sicilian sausage sandwich?
•
Then grab our namesake sandwich!
"The Baldarotta"
Mild Sicilian sausage, Porketta, salsa verde, Sicilian salsa, and provolone. Served with a pickle spear.
Don't even think about messing with this sandwich build, it's perfect the way it is! NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS, NO EXCEPTIONS!
|Porketta
|$11.00
Italian Pork Roast, salsa verde, banana peppers, provolone, arugula served on housemade focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.
More about Hickory River Smokehouse
Hickory River Smokehouse
1706 N. CUNNINGHAM AVE., URBANA
|Popular items
|Loaded Pulled Pork Nachos
|$6.99
Layer of Tortilla Chips, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Ranch Beans, and Queso
|Family Pack
|$35.99
Serves 4-6 People - Limit 2 Family Packs per order for Illinois locations
|Bun
|$0.30
More about Tenko Tea - Champaign
Tenko Tea - Champaign
700 S Gregory St Ste D Street Address Line2, Urbana
|Popular items
|Hojicha Milk Tea
|$5.00
|Strawberry Slush
|$5.50
|Jasmine Green Milk Tea
|$5.00
More about Home Grown
Home Grown
2600 S Stonecreek Blvd, Urbana