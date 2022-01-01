Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Urbana

Urbana restaurants that serve waffles

Bunny's Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Bunny's Tavern

119 West Water Street, Urbana

Avg 4.6 (691 reviews)
Takeout
#6 Belgian Waffles$7.50
More about Bunny's Tavern
Hickory River Smokehouse image

 

Hickory River Smokehouse

1706 N. CUNNINGHAM AVE., URBANA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Fries$2.69
More about Hickory River Smokehouse

