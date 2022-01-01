Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Urbana
/
Urbana
/
Waffles
Urbana restaurants that serve waffles
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Bunny's Tavern
119 West Water Street, Urbana
Avg 4.6
(691 reviews)
#6 Belgian Waffles
$7.50
More about Bunny's Tavern
Hickory River Smokehouse
1706 N. CUNNINGHAM AVE., URBANA
No reviews yet
Waffle Fries
$2.69
More about Hickory River Smokehouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Urbana
Chicken Tenders
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Brisket
Mac And Cheese
Cheese Fries
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
French Fries
More near Urbana to explore
Champaign
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Danville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Mahomet
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Champaign
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(330 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(685 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston