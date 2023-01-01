Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Italian salad in
Urbana
/
Urbana
/
Italian Salad
Urbana restaurants that serve italian salad
Lincoln & Main Gastropub
624 Main Street, Urbana
No reviews yet
ITALIAN SALAD
$11.99
More about Lincoln & Main Gastropub
Cafe Paradiso - 13 Monument Square
13 Monument Square, Urbana
No reviews yet
Italian Chef Salad
$14.00
Imported meats, Cheeses & Kalamata olives, cucumber & tomato over fresh greens
More about Cafe Paradiso - 13 Monument Square
