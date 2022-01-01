Cheeseburgers in Urbandale
The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street
4810 86th Street, Urbandale
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
1/2# ground prime cooked to 145 degrees and topped with your choice of cheese: Swiss, American, Pepper Jack, Cheddar or Mozzarella.
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
1/2# ground prime cooked to 145 degrees and topped with your choice of cheese: Swiss, American, Pepper Jack, Cheddar or Mozzarella
10 inch pizza topped with ground beef, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella, ketchup, mustard, pickles on nacho cheese sauce.