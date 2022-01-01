Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Urbandale

Urbandale restaurants
Urbandale restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street

4810 86th Street, Urbandale

Chicken Tenders & Fries$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders and side of thick cut fries. Served with your choice of Guinnes Stout BBQ, ranch, or honey mustard
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Urban Grill

3651 86th St, Urbandale

Avg 4.4 (1399 reviews)
Pecan Chicken Strips$11.00
Pecan-Crusted Chicken Tenders Served With a Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
Crusted Chicken Strips$11.00
Pecan-Crusted Chicken Tenders Served With a Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
