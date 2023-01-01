Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Urbandale

Urbandale restaurants
Urbandale restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street

4810 86th Street, Urbandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SD Coleslaw$3.00
What can we say, it's coleslaw and it's house made.
More about The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street
The Urban Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Urban Grill

3651 86th St, Urbandale

Avg 4.4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$6.00
More about The Urban Grill

