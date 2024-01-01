Curry chicken in Urbandale
Urbandale restaurants that serve curry chicken
More about Wasabi - Urbandale
Wasabi - Urbandale
2301 Rocklyn Drive, Urbandale
|Chicken Red Curry w/ RICE
|$16.95
Mixed veggies, cherry tomatoes w. Coconut red curry.
More about Mingalarbar Burmese Kitchen - MinGaLaBar Burmese Kitchen
Mingalarbar Burmese Kitchen - MinGaLaBar Burmese Kitchen
8134 Douglas Ave, Urbandale
|Kyet Kalar Thar ( Chicken Curry with Gourds )
|$14.95
Bachelor’s chicken curry made with Chicken , Slice Opo , Onion , Ginger , Chili
powder . Served with Jasmine rice , Pickled salad , shrimp paste and soup .