Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Urbandale

Go
Urbandale restaurants
Toast

Urbandale restaurants that serve curry chicken

Item pic

 

Wasabi - Urbandale

2301 Rocklyn Drive, Urbandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Red Curry w/ RICE$16.95
Mixed veggies, cherry tomatoes w. Coconut red curry.
More about Wasabi - Urbandale
Item pic

 

Mingalarbar Burmese Kitchen - MinGaLaBar Burmese Kitchen

8134 Douglas Ave, Urbandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kyet Kalar Thar ( Chicken Curry with Gourds )$14.95
Bachelor’s chicken curry made with Chicken , Slice Opo , Onion , Ginger , Chili
powder . Served with Jasmine rice , Pickled salad , shrimp paste and soup .
More about Mingalarbar Burmese Kitchen - MinGaLaBar Burmese Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Urbandale

Fried Rice

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Corn Dogs

Pork Tenderloin

Chicken Salad

Wontons

Tacos

Map

More near Urbandale to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (527 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston