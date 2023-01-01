Fish tacos in Urbandale
Urbandale restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street
The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street
4810 86th Street, Urbandale
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Blackened grilled tilapia, avocado, chipotle slaw and pico. Served on three corn or flour tortillas.
More about The Urban Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Urban Grill
3651 86th St, Urbandale
|2 Blackened Fish Tacos
|$11.00
Blackened Tilapia, Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Salsa.
|3 Blackened Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Blackened Tilapia, Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Salsa.