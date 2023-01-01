Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Urbandale

Urbandale restaurants
Urbandale restaurants that serve fish tacos

The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street

4810 86th Street, Urbandale

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$12.00
Blackened grilled tilapia, avocado, chipotle slaw and pico. Served on three corn or flour tortillas.
More about The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Urban Grill

3651 86th St, Urbandale

Avg 4.4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Blackened Fish Tacos$11.00
Blackened Tilapia, Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Salsa.
3 Blackened Fish Tacos$13.00
Blackened Tilapia, Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Salsa.
More about The Urban Grill

